B.C.'s Muslim community prepares for a month of daytime fasting as Ramadan begins

Muslims across B.C. are getting ready to start their fasts to mark the beginning of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During this time, most Muslims will abstain from eating or drinking from dawn to sunset. In Islam, fasting is considered to be one of the five key pillars of the religion.

Children, elders, and those who are pregnant or menstruating are not required to fast during the month.

"Ramadan is also about learning more patience, [becoming] more spiritual, and doing good deeds as well," said Ali Najaf, a Vancouver-based human resources consultant.

While one in 20 Canadians are observing the month's festivities, Najaf says there's still work to be done to educate the other 19 on how to support Muslim friends and colleagues.

Najaf and Muslim community members hope workplaces in B.C. will learn more about Ramadan to find ways to support their Muslim colleagues.

"There is a big population that is not aware of what Ramadan is or what it entails," Najaf said, adding the lack of awareness becomes a hurdle for fasting Muslims.

This year, Ramadan begins on March 22 and goes until April 20.

Opening doors

Najaf says companies can easily resolve the lack of awareness by speaking with employees and colleagues.

However, he adds many employers are hesitant to reach out for fear of offending someone.

"Opening those doors through conversation is very important."

"I would say managers should go and talk to their employees who are observing Ramadan and see how they can be accommodated," Najaf said on The Early Edition.

He recommends accommodating employees with the option to shift their work schedules earlier in the day or by altering company lunch activities.

"In my previous companies, a lot of our team-building events happened during lunches [and were] converted into team dinners … You just bring in more inclusivity in the workplace [with these changes]," said Najaf.

He adds a simple check-in or even offers to babysit during prayers are other examples of how peers can lend a hand during Ramadan.

Another common accommodation is to not eat in front of Muslim coworkers observing the fast, says Hanoor Khan, a trustee with Al-Jamia Masjid Vancouver.

Khan recommends being mindful of the energy levels of someone going through their fast.

"Be patient sometimes, those of us who are fasting … tend to get tired … So give some space to your coworkers to allow them to rest."

Al Jamia Masjid Vancouver trustee Haroon Khan says Ramadan is a time of sharp self-reflection and urges anyone who may be curious about the month to approach their friends and colleagues. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

The spirit of the season

For Khan, Ramadan is not only a time for fasting but a time of "introspection, reflection, prayer, [and] gratitude."

He says it's important for non-Muslims to understand other aspects of Ramadan to be able to fully support Muslim peers.

"It's a time for us to increase the charity we give to folks in need."

"Charity doesn't have to be about money. It's also being good to one another … and sharing a smile with someone you know," Khan said.

He notes it's only natural for people learning about Ramadan to be curious about the fast, adding the most common question is what it feels like.

"The interesting thing about Ramadan is … you get into a rhythm, and you don't feel the hunger or cravings," he said.

Khan says he hopes the Muslim community will continue to engage with Canadians to share the meaning of Ramadan.

"Everyone has their own holidays or special days, like Chinese New Year. So all of these dates are very important to know about."

"People who don't know about Ramadan .. .can talk to a friend or coworker, and they'll be happy to explain it to you."