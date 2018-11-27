CBC News has learned the identity of a man who was fatally shot in Surrey, B.C., on Monday morning.

Close friends have confirmed Raj Sangha, 41, was the man killed in the 14600 block of Southview Drive around 11:45 a.m.

RCMP say he was found suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene, despite efforts to revive him. Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

RCMP at the crime scene on Monday afternoon. A statement from investigators said Sangha couldn't be revived at the scene. (Shane MacKichan)

Sangha was a well-known Bhangra promoter in the city. In 2011, he won a human rights complaint against the Sheraton Wall Centre after he said he'd been treated unfairly "simply because his organization was involved with music and dance associated with persons whose ancestry was Punjabi."

Police say the area around Monday's crime scene will remain cordoned off for an undetermined amount of time while they investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous can phone Crime Stoppers.