Up to 150 mm of rain expected to drench west coast of Vancouver Island
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the entire western coastline of the island.
Weather warning covers west coast of Vancouver Island
The west coast of Vancouver Island is expected to be drenched by up to 150 millimetres of rain on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
The agency has issued a rainfall warning for the entire western coastline of the island. Between 100 and 150 millimetres of rain are in the forecast.
The downpour began further north on the island on Tuesday, due to a strong Pacific frontal weather system. That system is slowly moving down the island, bringing the storm to Tofino and other southern island communities.
Torrential rains can cause flash floods and pools of water on the road. Drivers are warned to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop if visibility is affected.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.