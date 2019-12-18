The west coast of Vancouver Island is expected to be drenched by up to 150 millimetres of rain on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The agency has issued a rainfall warning for the entire western coastline of the island. Between 100 and 150 millimetres of rain are in the forecast.

The downpour began further north on the island on Tuesday, due to a strong Pacific frontal weather system. That system is slowly moving down the island, bringing the storm to Tofino and other southern island communities.

Torrential rains can cause flash floods and pools of water on the road. Drivers are warned to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop if visibility is affected.