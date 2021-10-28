More rainfall warnings issued across southern half of B.C.
'Moisture-laden system' to hit South Coast before moving inland later Thursday
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for more than a dozen parts of southern B.C., with heavy rains expected to roll across the province throughout the day Thursday.
The weather agency said another "moisture-laden" storm system with an atmospheric river pattern will first drench coastal areas of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley early in the day before moving inland to the Interior by evening.
The rain will keep moving east to the Elk Valley and stay there until Friday, the forecast said.
Rainfall amounts will range from 30 to 60 millimetres in different parts of the province, though Fernie, B.C., could see up to 70 millimetres.
On mountain highway passes, the storm could lead to snow. Special weather statements are in effect for the Malahat Highway, the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, and portions of Highway 3 and Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.
Winter tires are required for drivers travelling on major highways at this time of year.
