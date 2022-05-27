Rainfall warning issued for northern B.C.'s Peace River region over the weekend
Rainfall could reach 60 to 80 mm near Hudson's Hope and Chetwyn on Friday and Saturday
Environment Canada warns prolonged rains will drench parts of northern B.C. over the weekend, raising the potential for localized flooding.
A rainfall warning has been issued for the North and South Peace River regions as the weather office says rainfall of up to 50 millimetres is expected between Friday and late Saturday.
Forecasters say total rainfall could reach 60 to 80 mm near Hudson's Hope and Chetwynd before downpours ease to showers as the storm moves on.
The warning says heavy rainfall on top of pre-existing saturated soils can worsen and raise the risk of localized flooding.
The Peace River region has been plagued by floods caused by heavy rainfalls around this time in the past. In June 2020, for instance, several roads in Dawson Creek were closed due to flooding, and some in rural areas were washed out by floodwater.
The River Forecast Centre has upgraded a high streamflow advisory to a flood watch for the Peace Region, advising that waterways could reach levels only experienced once a decade as rain combines with ongoing snowmelt.
The centre says conditions are expected to peak by Sunday.
It is maintaining a high streamflow advisory for the Bulkley River and its tributaries in northwestern B.C., as rain and snowmelt push those waterways to two- to five-year flows before their expected peak early Sunday.
With files from CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?