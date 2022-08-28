Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued for B.C.'s North Coast, including Kitimat

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements for B.C.'s North Coast, as two separate weather systems are set to soak the region with rain.

The rainfall warning is in place for inland sections including Kitimat, with up to 75 millimetres of rain set to fall there. Rainfall has already started in the region, and is expected to be heaviest on Monday, according to the forecaster.

On the coast, including Prince Rupert, a special weather statement has been issued for up to 100 millimetres of rain. It's the first significant rainfall in the area since spring.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre has also issued a high streamflow advisory for the North and Central Coasts due to the anticipated rainfall.

"Today [Sunday], we're kind of in between two systems," said Yimei Li, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada. "We are anticipating the rainfall to intensify as sort of a ... atmospheric river to set up starting tomorrow."

A rainfall warning isn't being issued for the coastal regions yet because the criteria for a warning there is higher, according to Li.

The rains currently soaking the region are flowing from the Pacific Ocean, but the atmospheric river set to begin on Monday will change direction, she said.

Fresh special weather statements may be issued after the current system subsides on Monday, according to Li.

"The message should be: stay clear of fast flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks," she said. "There could be localized flooding in low lying areas."

In addition to the rainfall warnings up north, there are also smoky skies bulletins in place for the South Thompson and Fraser Canyon regions, including Lytton, due to wildfire smoke.