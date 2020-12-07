Rainfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, with up to 90 millimetres of rain expected by Tuesday morning.

An "intense" frontal system is expected to move across the B.C. coast today and into Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The warning covers Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley. The heavy rain is expected to ease by midday Tuesday.

A special weather statement is also in effect for the Central Coast and North Vancouver Island, which could see upwards of 100 millimetres of rain by Tuesday morning.

West Vancouver Island is also in for a wet start to the week, with up to 150 millimetres of rain expected Monday. Rainfall is expected to ease in this area tonight.

Drivers are reminded to take caution, as heavy rainfall can cause localized flooding and road washouts.