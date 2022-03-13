Rainfall warning issued for Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Lower Mainland, including the Fraser Valley, with downpours expected to start Sunday and last until Monday night.

Forecasters say 50 to 80 millimetres of rain will fall on Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, and the western Fraser Valley, as part of a storm moving through the region.

The rain is expected to be heaviest near the mountains in the northern part of the region, including the North Shore, Tri-Cities, and Howe Sound.

The forecaster says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, and that commuters should be cautious of water pooling on roads.