After snow, the deluge: Up to 100 mm rain on the way for B.C.'s South Coast
A rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, and both the east and west coast of Vancouver Island.
Region is expected to get 80-100 mm of rain from midday Wednesday into early Thursday
A week after a snowstorm walloped Vancouver, it's time to get the galoshes out.
Moderate rain is supposed to start midday Wednesday and increase in intensity overnight, Environment Canada says.
East Vancouver Island is expected to get 80 to 100 millimetres of rain, while Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver could get up to 80 millimetres.
With the heavy rain comes the risk of flash floods, pooling water on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas.
The rain is expected to ease off by Thursday midday.
