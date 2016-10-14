Rainfall warning issued for the Fraser Valley
Environment Canada said localized flooding in low-lying areas is a possibility.
40-70 mm in the forecast for Thursday
April showers, indeed.
A rainfall warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley as grey, wet weather hunkers down in the region.
Environment Canada has forecast 40 to 70 millimetres of rain in the area, with communities closer to the mountains, like Mission, in for the biggest downpour.
A statement said localized flooding in low-lying areas is a possibility.
The rain will intensify overnight before tapering off Friday morning.
