Skip to Main Content
Rainfall warning issued for the Fraser Valley
British Columbia

Rainfall warning issued for the Fraser Valley

Environment Canada said localized flooding in low-lying areas is a possibility.

40-70 mm in the forecast for Thursday

CBC News ·
Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Fraser Valley, with 40 to 70 millimetres of rain in the forecast for the region Thursday night. (Jacy Schindel/CBC)

April showers, indeed.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley as grey, wet weather hunkers down in the region.

Environment Canada has forecast 40 to 70 millimetres of rain in the area, with communities closer to the mountains, like Mission, in for the biggest downpour.

A statement said localized flooding in low-lying areas is a possibility.

The rain will intensify overnight before tapering off Friday morning. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.