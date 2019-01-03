Skip to Main Content
Rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver includes potential for flash flooding, hazardous road conditions

Rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver includes potential for flash flooding, hazardous road conditions

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver for the second day in a row.

Up to 55 mm expected to hit region by end of day

CBC News ·
Rainfall warning continues for second day in a row for Metro Vancouver. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Another day, another downpour.

Metro Vancouver residents can expect more rain to fall before the day is over due to a Pacific frontal system that has stalled over the region.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the second day in a row. According to the weather agency, 20 to 30 millimetres of rain fell before noon and another 15-20 millimetres is expected for the remainder of the day.

Areas near the mountains could get another 40 millimetres before day's end.

Excessive rain can cause flooding and hazardous road conditions. Authorities are asking drivers to reduce speeds and allow for extra time when travelling. Localized flooding is already occurring in North Vancouver, near Pemberton Avenue.

The stalled system is also causing heavy rain on Vancouver Island where flooding has closed access to Highway 19A in Parksville.

Authorities in the mid-Island region are also keeping an eye on rising river levels that could lead to further road closures.

And while the rain could ease enough by Thursday evening to no longer necessitate a weather warning, don't stash away the umbrellas quite yet — showers and rain are forecast for Friday and through the weekend as well.

Information on road closures and highway conditions can be found at www.drivebc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories