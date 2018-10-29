Skip to Main Content
Heavy rainfall leads to foot-deep waters, flooding Metro Vancouver roads
Video

Heavy rainfall leads to foot-deep waters, flooding Metro Vancouver roads

Several areas around the city saw flooding with knee-deep water as crews worked overnight to find and unclog storm drains.

Some drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles after trying to drive through the flooded areas

CBC News ·
Some city crews told CBC News the tools they normally use to unclog drains weren't deep enough for some areas. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Heavy rainfall overnight has led to localized flooding, creating hazardous conditions on Metro Vancouver's roads.

In the City of Vancouver, crews worked through night trying to locate and unclog storm drains in high traffic areas.

Intersections, such as Columbia Street near West 2nd Avenue and Hastings Street near Clark Drive, saw water nearly 30 centimetres deep on the roads and sidewalks.

Cars drive through a heavily flooded section of East Hastings Street Sunday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

There were also reports of heavy flooding in the Olympic Village, as well as in parts of Richmond.

Some drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles after stalling while driving through the flooded areas. 

Environment Canada says Vancouver and Richmond saw between 15 and 20 millimetres of rain in just two hours.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us