Heavy rainfall leads to foot-deep waters, flooding Metro Vancouver roads

Heavy rainfall overnight has led to localized flooding, creating hazardous conditions on Metro Vancouver's roads.

In the City of Vancouver, crews worked through night trying to locate and unclog storm drains in high traffic areas.

Intersections, such as Columbia Street near West 2nd Avenue and Hastings Street near Clark Drive, saw water nearly 30 centimetres deep on the roads and sidewalks.

Cars drive through a heavily flooded section of East Hastings Street Sunday night. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

There were also reports of heavy flooding in the Olympic Village, as well as in parts of Richmond.

Some drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles after stalling while driving through the flooded areas.

Environment Canada says Vancouver and Richmond saw between 15 and 20 millimetres of rain in just two hours.

A driver left behind their stalled car after trying to drive through heavy flooding on East Hastings earlier this morning

Real bad flooding on 2nd at Columbia

Heavy rainfall over the City of Vancouver and Richmond this evening with reports of 15 to 20 millimetres over 2 hours. Attached is a 3 hour radar image of accumulated precipitation.

A City of Vancouver worker just told me they don't even have the right tools to unclog some of the city drains. One had to go home to find a piece of rebar that would go deep enough.