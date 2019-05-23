Special weather statement for rain, thunderstorms issued for B.C. Interior
Ten to 20 millimetres of fresh rain is expected for some areas of the region through Friday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.
10- 20 mm expected in some areas through Friday afternoon
Environment Canada has issued special weather statement as a rainy spell moves into the B.C. Interior.
The Okanagan Valley, South Thompson, Fraser Canyon, Nicola and Similkameen areas are expected to see widespread showers and thunderstorms through Friday afternoon, according to the agency.
Some areas could see between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain, while those with thunderstorms could see 30 millimetres or more.
A statement said heavier rain, particularly if concentrated over the same area of over unstable slopes, could generate localized flash floods or landslides.
The agency said showers will continue into Saturday before lessening on Sunday.
