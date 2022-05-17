Rain and strong wind expected to lash southwest B.C., Environment Canada says

An unseasonably strong low-pressure system is heading toward southwestern British Columbia, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and snow at higher elevations.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Whistler, Howe Sound, the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver.

The storm is predicted to bring up to 60 millimetres of rain in several of those areas.

Freezing levels will also drop as low as 1,100 metres, potentially blanketing mountain passes with snow.

Strong southeasterly winds will switch to southwest as the cold front passes on Wednesday, but the weather office says there's some uncertainty about the track of the storm.

Wind warnings are in effect for western and northern areas of Vancouver Island, with expected winds of 80 km/h gusting to 100 km/h Wednesday morning. Exposed coastal sections could see gusts of up to 110 km/h, Environment Canada said.