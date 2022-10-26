Residents on B.C. coast warned to prepare for heavy wind, rain, possible outages after drought

Experts are warning British Columbians near the coast to be prepared for strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday, both of which could bring down trees weakened by drought.

Environment Canada has a series of weather alerts in place for parts of the province. A special weather statement said Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound will see intense rain on Thursday as a cold front moves across the region.

It's possible the area will see up to 60 millimetres of rain, the notice read.

Further north, a wind warning is in place for the Central Coast and Chilcotin regions. Winds gusting up to to 110 km/h will arrive over exposed sections of the coast on Wednesday evening as part of the same cold front.

A rainfall warning is also in effect for inland sections of the North Coast, with up to 70 millimetres in the forecast.

B.C. Hydro asks residents to prepare

The change from recent drought conditions has prompted B.C. Hydro to warn residents to be prepared for weather-related power outages this autumn and winter.

"Conditions this year are similar to those in 2015 and 2018, when storms caused significant power outages due to situations that were made worse by drought conditions," a statement read.

"Trees that have been impacted by the drought will not show immediate visible effects. However, drought conditions have impacted the small structural roots that provide trees with stability, making them more susceptible to wind of any speed."

The utility said falling trees and poor weather cause more than half of all power outages in B.C.

Residents should have an emergency kit ready with a flashlight, extra batteries, first aid kit, non-perishable foods and bottled water. They should also remember to stay 10 metres back from downed power lines, which are considered an emergency to be reported to 911.