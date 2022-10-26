Residents on B.C. coast warned to prepare for heavy wind, rain, possible outages after drought
Trees have been weakened by long drought and could be more likely to fall, B.C. Hydro says
Experts are warning British Columbians near the coast to be prepared for strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday, both of which could bring down trees weakened by drought.
Environment Canada has a series of weather alerts in place for parts of the province. A special weather statement said Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound will see intense rain on Thursday as a cold front moves across the region.
It's possible the area will see up to 60 millimetres of rain, the notice read.
Further north, a wind warning is in place for the Central Coast and Chilcotin regions. Winds gusting up to to 110 km/h will arrive over exposed sections of the coast on Wednesday evening as part of the same cold front.
A rainfall warning is also in effect for inland sections of the North Coast, with up to 70 millimetres in the forecast.
B.C. Hydro asks residents to prepare
The change from recent drought conditions has prompted B.C. Hydro to warn residents to be prepared for weather-related power outages this autumn and winter.
"Conditions this year are similar to those in 2015 and 2018, when storms caused significant power outages due to situations that were made worse by drought conditions," a statement read.
"Trees that have been impacted by the drought will not show immediate visible effects. However, drought conditions have impacted the small structural roots that provide trees with stability, making them more susceptible to wind of any speed."
The utility said falling trees and poor weather cause more than half of all power outages in B.C.
Residents should have an emergency kit ready with a flashlight, extra batteries, first aid kit, non-perishable foods and bottled water. They should also remember to stay 10 metres back from downed power lines, which are considered an emergency to be reported to 911.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?