A number of weather warnings are in effect across the B.C. South Coast, with heavy downpours in the forecast from the western coast of Vancouver Island through the eastern Fraser Valley.

Up to 120 millimetres of rain are expected for much of the Island and the Valley, as well as Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast. Howe Sound could see up to 130 millimetres before the weather system moves away on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

The rain began Thursday night as an intense low-pressure system swept through the region. Metro Vancouver, Bowen Island and Gibsons will see a brief reprieve from the rain Friday afternoon, but the weather agency is otherwise expecting incessant rain.

The downpour could cause flash floods and pools of water on the roads. Localized flooding ins possible in low-lying areas.

Drivers are warned to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.