Rain's off, sunglasses on: 3 sunny days on the way for much of B.C.
After a rainy January and start to February, much of the province is likely to get three (mainly) sunny days in a row this week.
High pressure to dominate across the province Monday through Wednesday, keeping things clear but cool
It just might be time to bust out those sunglasses.
After a rainy January and soggy start to February, much of the province of B.C. is likely to get three (mainly) sunny days in a row this week.
From Monday to Wednesday, high pressure will dominate across the province, keeping the skies clear.
It could be chilly, though, with temperatures on the cooler side of seasonal. In Metro Vancouver, daytime highs through Wednesday will be around 6 C and could dip to the freezing mark or below at night.
The familiar rain is likely to return late Thursday or Friday, with Haida Gwaii possibly seeing rain as early as Wednesday.
