Rain, rain go away: Rainfall warning continues for Metro Vancouver

Another day, another downpour.

Metro Vancouver residents can expect more rain to fall before the day is over due to a Pacific frontal system that has stalled over the region.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the second day in a row. According to the weather agency, 20 to 30 millimetres of rain fell before noon and another 15-20 millimetres is expected for the remainder of the day.

Areas near the mountains could get another 40 millimetres before day's end.

Excessive rain can cause flooding and hazardous road conditions. Authorities are asking drivers to reduce speeds and allow for extra time when travelling. Localized flooding is already occurring in North Vancouver, near Pemberton Avenue.

And so the flooding begins in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raincouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raincouver</a>. 💦😕😱<br>.<br>Pls:<br>• <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SlowDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SlowDown</a> on the roads & be aware of pooling water,<br>• Give yourself extra time to reach your destination,<br>• Leave extra space between vehicles,<br>• Don’t drive distracted.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StaySafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StaySafe</a>!<br>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/icbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@icbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> <a href="https://t.co/bSzXHs3A1n">pic.twitter.com/bSzXHs3A1n</a> —@VPD2Fox15

This part of the road near my work is prone to flooding, but I've never seen it this bad before. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShareYourWeather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShareYourWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/hqVLl7lDu0">pic.twitter.com/hqVLl7lDu0</a> —@thatchaserchick

The stalled system is also causing heavy rain on Vancouver Island where flooding has closed access to Highway 19A in Parksville.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy19a?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy19a</a> - Offramp at Martindale Road closed due to flooding near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParksvilleBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParksvilleBC</a>. Local detours available. Next update 5pm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VancouverIsland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VancouverIsland</a> —@DriveBC_VI

Authorities in the mid-Island region are also keeping an eye on rising river levels that could lead to further road closures.

1515 hrs at the Little Qualicum River Bridge on Hwy 19a. Water levels remain high but not covering the highway. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MainroadMIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MainroadMIsland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC_VI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC_VI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CHEK_News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CHEK_News</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVNewsVI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVNewsVI</a> <a href="https://t.co/OmxXmA4h3x">pic.twitter.com/OmxXmA4h3x</a> —@Dashwood6

And while the rain could ease enough by Thursday evening to no longer necessitate a weather warning, don't stash away the umbrellas quite yet — showers and rain are forecast for Friday and through the weekend as well.

Information on road closures and highway conditions can be found at www.drivebc.ca.