One-two storm punch brings 'rainmaker' to B.C. mainland, meteorologists warn

It isn't over yet for rain-soaked British Columbians as Environment Canada meteorologists warn of more wet and windy storm systems coming for much of the province's coastal areas.

As of Monday morning, extreme weather statements went up on the federal government website, warning of snow, wind and rain for at least six regions.

"The latest rainmaker is a very strong storm system off the coast of Haida Gwaii," wrote CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe in an email Monday.

According to Environment Canada, a strong Pacific front is expected to cross the northern B.C. archipelago Tuesday morning, with "very strong" winds increasing to 120 km/h, which is expected to spread to all coastal regions of the B.C. North Coast Tuesday.

There's no quit in these Pacific systems with another one arriving tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan 5) morning. Winds up to 120 km/h are possible over Haida Gwaii & over 100 mm of rain for West Vancouver Island.<br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/dfMSLUifeO">https://t.co/dfMSLUifeO</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/zBHMXdTFz8">pic.twitter.com/zBHMXdTFz8</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

Gusts of up to 110 km/h are expected over areas of north Vancouver Island around the same time, it said.

It also warned winds of this strength could lead to some structure damage along roof lines and windows, due to downed trees and branches.

Soggy South Coast

Environment Canada said this same front is bringing steady rain to the South coast Monday morning, with the heaviest tapering off in the early afternoon.

Expect showers to linger through Monday evening with forecast highs of 8 C, it said.

A woman carrying an umbrella tries to avoid getting wet as a car drives through a large puddle in downtown Vancouver, B.C. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

After a short break from the wet weather Monday evening, the next storm front is expected to roll in, bringing heavy rain to the South Coast again Tuesday morning, adding another 40-80 millimetres over the next two days, it said.

Environment Canada records show nearly 40 millimetres of rain has fallen so far at the Vancouver International Airport in just the first three days of January.