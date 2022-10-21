Finally! Rain is returning across B.C.

With rain and snow forecasts on the horizon for British Columbia, it is finally time to bid goodbye to the province's long dry spell.

Environment Canada forecasts rain will begin Friday morning and continue through Saturday as a colder air mass sweeps across the province.

Much of the South Coast — including Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley — is expected to see periods of rain, with up to 10 millimetres possible on Friday for Vancouver.

While many have enjoyed the unusually warm September and October temperatures, a lack of precipitation that's drying up creeks, streams and lakes is a real cause for concern.

The District of Sechelt and the shíshálh Nation declared a state of local emergency due to the severe level of drought in effect in the region.

In Metro Vancouver, lower-than-normal reservoir levels prompted officials to ask millions of residents and businesses to conserve water, as the last appreciable rain fell in Vancouver on Sept. 4.

The rain forecast for Friday is expected to taper to showers Saturday afternoon. More rain is expected Sunday and next week around Sechelt and over the South Coast, the worst hit areas this summer.

Environment Canada meteorologists say the Interior mountain passes will see a dusting of snow.

Safe driving tips

The return of the much-awaited rain also means wet roads and foggy windshields.

Kate Harris, owner of a driving school on Vancouver Island, says nearly half of all crashes in B.C. happen between October and January.

Nearly 80 per cent of pedestrian-involved crashes, Harris says, take place at intersections.

"It's getting darker earlier; we're tired because the time change is coming up. We're busy, we're racing around trying to get everything fit in. And now is when we see all these crashes happen. That can all be prevented," Harris said.

"We need to yield our right of way to keep everybody safe."

A local driving instructor asks drivers to slow down and be extra vigilant in rainy conditions to avoid road incidents. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Pedestrians are recommended to wear reflective clothing and drivers and cyclists are advised to have bright headlights on to avoid most of these crashes. Road users are asked to pay close attention to their surroundings due to lower visibility.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and take a little bit of extra time to defrost windows and make sure their vehicle is safe before they get on the roads.