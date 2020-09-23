Heavy rain in the forecast as storm set to hit B.C.'s South Coast early Friday

As we head into fall, the first major storm of the season is about to hit B.C.'s South Coast on Friday.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of the Lower Mainland, including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, and eastern Vancouver Island between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay.

The storm has already arrived on the North Coast along the Alaskan panhandle, according to Environment Canada emergency preparedness meteorologist Armel Castellan.

Significant rainfall is predicted on Friday and Saturday through Sunday morning in Metro Vancouver and Victoria. Clouds are forecast to move in on Thursday night as a Pacific system settles in over the coast and heavy rain is forecast to begin before morning.

Strong winds may accompany the rain on Friday afternoon.

About 50 millimetres of rainfall is expected by Friday evening, but Environment Canada believes there is a chance there will be more.

Castellan said some areas could see 10 millimetres of rain in one hour.

"Because we haven't really seen too many strong winds and big rain events because it'[s been such a strong drought signal since early spring, this is going to have potentially high implications for forest health," Castellan said.

"Potential breaking limbs and trunks, and therefore power outages. Safety is also a concern."

Creeks and rivers could also surge quickly.

Snow possible at higher elevations

Snow could fall on some highway passes, and Castellan is advising travellers to check road conditions on DriveBC before they head out over the next few days.

CBC meterologist Johanna Wagstaffe says Vancouver received about 74 millimetres of precipitation between June 1 and Sept. 1, which means some areas could receive an entire summer's worth of rain in just one weekend.

Officials are advising residents to clear leaves and debris from drainage areas, including storm drains on residential streets, as heavy rain could cause flooding.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-teens through the weekend and into next week.

Castellan said the storm won't quite reach the Interior, but it may see some rain over the weekend.

"We're obviously going to see more [storms] as the season goes on," Castellan said.

"It's like the heat in June, the first one can be the most impactful, so it's about getting everybody ready."