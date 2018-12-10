Rain and wind warnings make for 'gross' weather in Metro Van, but snow's headed for the slopes

While Vancouverites prepare for another week of rainy weather, there's good news for skiers and snowboarders: a big dump of snow is in the forecast for local mountain resorts.

The North Shore ski hills could accumulate more than a metre of snow by Friday, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

"We have a series of Pacific storms over the next five days that will bring a lot of moisture to the South Coast. With freezing levels around 950 metres, that means snow for our mountains," she said.

Environment Canada issued rainfall and wind warnings for Metro Vancouver on Monday afternoon, cautioning that 50 to 60 mm of rain could fall on the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, southeasterly winds of 60 to 80 km/h are being forecast for the South Coast on Tuesday morning.

"It's going to be pretty gross down here over the next five days, but the silver lining will be that it's all falling as snow up there," Wagstaffe said.

It's been a slow start to the season for local ski hills. Cypress Mountain was the first to open and now has two chairlifts running. Grouse Mountain has now opened up some of its runs, while Mt. Seymour has yet to announce an opening date.

Wagstaffe warns that while the snow will be welcome on the slopes, it could also create tricky driving conditions in the mountain passes and raise the risk of avalanches.