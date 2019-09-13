Rackets & Runners still serving Vancouver after 41 years

When Vanda Borean stepped into Rackets & Runners as a 14-year-old customer in 1980, she was in awe of the sheer number of running shoes on offer.

Borean was a latchkey kid who enjoyed her trips to the specialty store because of the interesting products on the shelves and the infectious enthusiasm of the staff. She knew she wanted to work at the store someday.

"It's a store that always offered exceptional service, a great experience, but also great products," she said.

Borean maintained her interest in fitness and running while studying psychology at the University of British Columbia. During her studies, she switched her focus to business because she wanted to apply her knowledge in a practical way.

After admiring the store as a customer and working 20 years at FedEx as a manager, Borean eventually achieved her dream of working at Rackets & Runners. She bought the store from one of the original owners, Lex Hoos, in 1998 after he decided to help athletic shoe company New Balance open its first retail stores in the city.

Rackets & Runners has served Vancouver's tennis and fitness enthusiasts on Oak Street for more than 40 years.

Kevin Christensen, left, and Vanda Borean of Rackets & Runners make a point of stocking their store with specialty tennis and fitness products. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Sticking to service

Despite soaring land values and online shopping services like Amazon squeezing small independent retailers, Rackets & Runners has not only stayed afloat, but has managed to thrive.

Kevin Christensen knows this first-hand. Like Borean (his sister-in-law), Christensen was a customer before becoming a staff member at Rackets & Runners. Now, as general manager, he helps train the staff.

"I think why we've had success over the years is because we have great employees who really care about what they are doing," said Christensen. "We have lots of great athletes in the store who play the sports we carry, so they walk the walk and talk the talk."

The local tennis community is especially appreciative of Rackets & Runners.

Rik de Voest is a former professional tennis player and the tournament director of the Odlum Brown VanOpen, a local tennis tournament. He remembers a time when he had to go to Rackets & Runners for a specific piece of equipment.

"Lead tape is a special material that players use to add weight to the frame of their rackets," de Voest said. "Nobody even knows what that is except for a specialty store [like Rackets & Runners]."

An employee at Rackets & Runners tightens a racket's strings. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The future is bright

It also doesn't hurt that 19-year-old tennis star Bianca Andreescu recently became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam title.

"I had a customer say, 'Is that the shoe Bianca wears?' I never thought we would have someone quoting a Canadian tennis player." said Christensen. "You think of Nadal and Federer and Serena ... but to have someone bring up Bianca's name in a shoe is outstanding."





Of course Rackets & Runners is not just for serious athletes. You will find people of all ages visiting the store and looking for shoes to run, jog or casually walk in. Borean says Lex Hoos, one of the original owners, drops by unannounced and is impressed that the store is still going strong.