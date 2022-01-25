B.C. teacher's use of racist slur during Black history reading prompts complaint

The family of a biracial student has filed a complaint against a Vancouver Island teacher over repeated use of the N-word while reading aloud from a novel chosen to mark Black History Month.

The complaint was filed after the 12-year-old came home from school on Feb. 7 and told his mother and grandmother that his teacher had said the slur five times.

"He said, 'that's inappropriate, and that's awful for her to say,'" the boy's mother said. CBC has agreed not to name her to protect her children.

The Grade 6 teacher at Dunsmuir Middle School in Colwood had been reading to the class from the 1977 novel Underground to Canada.

The mother said using the slur in any context makes Black students feel singled out and unsafe among their classmates.

"The fact that she said that out loud in the classroom is giving children the opportunity to go use it," the mother said.

The mother filed a complaint with the B.C. commissioner for teacher regulation on Feb. 24 after she says she was disappointed by the response from the school and the Sooke School District.

Slur not appropriate in classrooms, official says

Sooke School District superintendent Scott Stinson told CBC News that while he couldn't comment directly on any personnel matters involving the teacher, the district takes complaints like this seriously and will investigate fully.

"The word carries a tremendous amount of baggage, and in our current context, it does not have an appropriate place in our education system," he said.

Stinson added that the district is committed to improving diversity and inclusion in its schools, and that means addressing racism and discrimination head on.

"We acknowledge that we are not perfect at this and mistakes will be made, and from those mistakes, we will learn and we will improve," he said.

Underground to Canada by Barbara Smucker is often read in Canadian classrooms. (Penguin)

Emails shared with CBC show that the student's grandmother wrote to teacher Kathryn Turnbull directly to express her concerns about using the slur.

Turnbull replied to ask for advice on how to approach the word in the future, acknowledging that all the students have copies of the book and can read along, making it unnecessary to actually pronounce it aloud. Turnbull has not responded to requests for comment about the incident.

The student's mother said she also contacted the school's vice principal, and then spoke with school district associate superintendent Paul Block on Feb. 14, which just aggravated the situation. She said Block used the term "Negro" to describe Black people during their conversation.

"He … seemed unaware as to how derogatory these words are," the mother wrote in her complaint.

Stinson said it was his understanding Block was also quoting from the book when he used that word but "whether that word was used in the context of what was in the text or not, it becomes a really difficult thing for us as a system to continue to support."

The mother's complaint says Block proposed a plan to deal with the issue, which included addressing the incident in class, sending a letter home to parents and having an anti-racism consultant speak with students, but to date none of that has happened.

'Black students are actively being harmed'

According to Markiel Simpson, the situation at Dunsmuir is a symptom of a larger problem in B.C. schools.

He's part of a group of Black community members who met with Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside earlier this month to discuss developing a new Canadian Black history curriculum and implementing anti-racism training for teachers.

Markiel Simpson is part of a push to create a new Black history curriculum in B.C. (Mugoli Samba/CBC)

"This is happening all throughout the province, where Black students are actively being harmed by some of the learning materials being shared in the classroom, particularly materials that mention or include the N-word," he said.

"It can be traumatizing for folks. It can negatively impact the way that they interface with the education system, and ultimately, it's unnecessary to achieve the desired learning outcomes."

Simpson argues that B.C. schools focus too heavily on slavery and the Underground Railroad when Canadian Black history is taught, topics that represent just one traumatic fragment of the subject.

"Hopefully the province will develop adequate learning resources that bring to the fore the experiences of … Black Canadians — some of the suffering, but also the achievements and contributions," he said.