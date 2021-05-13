RCMP searching for suspect in racist tirade at B.C. drive-thru

RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of launching into a racist tirade at a drive-thru in Richmond, B.C., earlier this month.

Police said the man was standing near the drive-thru window at a Burger King on May 1 when he approached a family sitting in their SUV and started yelling at them.

"When a bystander intervened to tell the suspect to leave, the suspect began hurling anti-Asian slurs at him," read a statement from police.

RCMP learned of the incident after three videos were posted on Reddit more than a day later. The videos capture a man walking and shouting in the drive-thru, removing a blue face mask to yell at the person behind the camera.

The suspect is described as white, five feet six inches tall, with a heavy build and short grey hair. He had a partial beard and wore a grey, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black-framed glasses.

Police said the incident was not reported to police prior to the videos appearing online and officers have not been able to locate the suspect.

"Richmond RCMP is committed to giving hate crimes, and other hate incidents where hateful language is used, our fullest attention and oversight," said Cpl. Ian Henderson. "But to do a fulsome investigation, we need people to report these incidents immediately."

Anyone who recognized the suspect or who has photos of the incident is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 if they want to remain anonymous.