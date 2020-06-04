Racist incident on First Nation near Port Alberni, B.C., prompts RCMP investigation, says mayor

The mayor of Port Alberni, B.C., says the RCMP are investigating after a video showing a group of people whooping and yelling racial slurs as they drive through the Tseshaht First Nation late Monday night was shared on social media.

"I know that they're taking it seriously. They've indicated to us that they believe they will be able to find the people and I know, I think Facebook is going to find them as well," said Mayor Sharie Minions of the Vancouver Island city.

Minions said she first saw the story and pictures of the truck being shared by her friend and colleague Cynthia Dick, a chief councillor of the nearby Tseshaht First Nation.

"I thought right away, 'oh no' seeing this kind of thing happening in our community. I think we're aware this kind of thing goes on, but you still hate to see it coming forward," she said

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions says police are trying to track down the occupants of the truck. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

"And think how would I feel waking up in the middle of the night with my kids and having to listen to that and how hurtful would that be."

Judith Sayers, president of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Counci located in Port Albernil, said the video left her "totally disgusted and dismayed."

"You need to feel safe in your own home and your own community and to have that kind of actions right in your own street, it's devastating to a lot of people and makes a lot of people angry as well," Sayers said.

As part of its reconcilation plans, the City of Port Alberni named a new street in 2019 in honour of the Indigenous village that used to sit in the same place. Nuupts' Ikapis means "one tree on the beach" in the Nuu-chah-nulth language. (City of Port Alberni)

Sayers said she would like RCMP to find out who did it and that there may be possible charges in future. She added she hopes anyone who recognizes the truck will come forward.

She said there could also be a teachable moment.

"Whether there's charges or whether that person is brought into the community and talked to elders, by leaders, by the people, how it made them feel, I don't know if that would ever change someone with deeply engrained racist tendencies, but you got to start somewhere."