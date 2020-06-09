Racist graffiti targets landmark building in Victoria's Chinatown
Victoria police are asking the public for help locating those responsible for the racist defacement of a cultural landmark in the city's Chinatown.
The offensive graffiti was discovered on the exterior wall of a building in the 600 block of Fisgard Street on Friday, according to a police news release.
The crudely scrawled message read, "No dogs or Chinese allowed."
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 250-995-7654 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
This is just the latest in a long series of racist attacks targeting people of Asian descent in B.C., since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
