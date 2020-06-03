Let's talk about racism: CBC Vancouver's town hall helps facilitate a necessary conversation

A convergence of different major political events this year — a global pandemic, widespread economic instability and repeated police shootings leading to the deaths of Black and Indigenous people across North America — have put the spotlight on racism and lent new urgency to the conversation.

Between March and May in Vancouver, there was an eight-fold increase in anti-Asian hate crimes attributed to the spread of COVID-19. The crimes have been overt — shoving, punching and vandalism. But there has also been an equal rise in hatred of a non-criminal nature: subtle words, actions or even dirty looks against people of Asian descent.

Then within the last month, the spotlight swerved to anti-Black racism, ramped up by global protests after the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man from Minneapolis who pleaded for his life while breathing his last under the knee of a police officer.

People gather to protest racism, injustice and police brutality in Vancouver on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

His death at the hands of the police and others like Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi in Canada, who were both Indigenous, opened a conversation about systemic racism in policing systems.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially said she was "struggling" to define the term systemic racism, later clarifying she believes systemic racism exists in the police force she leads.

It's also caused a re-examination of the media industry and its own biases, and indeed, of the CBC itself, as noted by CBC News editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon.

But just because racist actions have been more visible in recent months don't make them a new phenomenon.

Many Canadians still feel uncomfortable speaking about racism or don't even think it exists, says Kori Wilson, one of the speakers at CBC Vancouver's virtual town hall on June 17, Unmasking Racism.

Wilson says everyone is at a different level when it comes to speaking about and naming racism, and this means some people have a lot more work to do in confronting their own prejudices and unconscious biases.

Ziyian Kwan and others stage a peaceful anti-racism performance in the courtyard near the Chinese Cultural Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

During the town hall, hosts Angela Sterritt and Lien Yeung will be speaking to a diverse panel of experts about how systemic bias leads to everyday racial discrimination, inequality and discrimination in the workplace, and how the media plays a role in reinforcing and perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes and prejudices.

Starting the conversation is but one step.

The speakers at Wednesday's town hall include:

Manjot Bains , writer and former senior program adviser in the community support, multiculturalism and anti-racism initiatives program of the department of Canadian heritage .

, writer and former senior program adviser in the community support, multiculturalism and anti-racism initiatives program of the department of Canadian heritage Annette Henry , David Lam chair in multicultural education; professor, faculty of education and social justice institute, UBC.

, David Lam chair in multicultural education; professor, faculty of education and social justice institute, UBC. Parker Johnson , SFU/Elevate Inclusion Strategies .

, SFU/Elevate Inclusion Strategies Jahmira Lovemore-White , co-founder of Black Mutual Aid B.C., organizer with Black Lives Matter.

, co-founder of Black Mutual Aid B.C., organizer with Black Lives Matter. Bowinn Ma , NDP MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale.

, NDP MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale. Jeska Slater , Skookum Lab.

, Skookum Lab. Adrienne Smith , trans activist and human rights lawyer.

, trans activist and human rights lawyer. Sgt. Valerie Spicer , VPD Diversity and Indigenous Relations Unit.

, VPD Diversity and Indigenous Relations Unit. Kory Wilson, executive director of Indigenous initiatives and partnerships at BCIT.