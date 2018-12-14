B.C. artist produces music video dedicated to the teacher who taught her mountain biking

Singer-songwriter Rachelle van Zanten loves riding mountain bikes when she's not performing music — so much so that she has written an ode to her biking instructor.

On Friday, the artist based in François Lake, southeast of Smithers in northwestern B.C., released her latest music video Kelli LIkes to Ride — dedicated to Kelli Sherbinin, who competed in national cycling races and certified van Zanten as a mountain bike instructor in 2015.

Van Zanten is a mainstay of the northern B.C. music scene, having toured the province and beyond for more than two decades.

She says cycling is a great way to relax after work.

"I found biking to be a good way to stay healthy and to stay sane on the road," she told Andrew Kurjata, the guest host of CBC's Daybreak North.

The four-minute video features van Zanten's signature slide guitar riffs along a train track in Smithers, B.C., while paying tribute to her North Vancouver-based teacher, who is shown riding down her favourite trails on B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

"Oh yeah, that girl can really ride. Jump down, turn around dancing in a musical. Oh yeah Kelli likes to ride. Flow like a river, take it to the waterfall. Oh yeah that girl can really ride. Slow down, look around. It's rich and it's beautiful.

Van Zanten says Sherbinin was impressed by the song when it was finished last March.

"Kelli was totally flattered and really loved the tune," she said. "[It's] just like having something painted for you. [It] is a piece of art that was for her."

The singer then came up with the idea to film a video of the song from July to October.

"I just thought … we need to make a visual, so let's put a team together and create this killer music video," she said.

North Vancouver mountain biker Kelli Sherbinin in van Zanten's music video pounding down the North Shore trails on B.C.'s Lower Mainland. (Rachelle van Zanten/YouTube)

Van Zanten says she couldn't go to North Vancouver to shoot a video with Sherbinin due to provincial public health guidelines against inter-regional travel, but the singer says it turned out perfect, despite the challenges.

"It was interesting during a pandemic, but we managed to pull it off."

