Raccoon crying in pain found in homemade electrified trap

The B.C. SPCA says a young raccoon in Vancouver was held in pain and distress overnight last week in a jury-rigged electrified animal trap.

In a statement, the society said a person in the city's Arbutus Ridge neighbourhood heard the animal's cries over the course of a night and investigated on the morning of Nov. 15.

They discovered the raccoon on a neighbouring property, caught in what was described as a modified cat trap. It was connected to a power outlet with electrical current running through its metal frame.

The discoverer immediately disconnected the trap, freed the animal and called the SPCA.

The society said the case highlights the dangers of home animal trapping.

In its news release, it noted raccoon trapping is generally legal, but it is illegal to harm the animals with electricity.

"Rather than harmful and ineffective DIY methods, the B.C. SPCA encourages members of the public to first remove raccoon attractants and try mild humane harassment to discourage raccoons," the statement read, adding that it provides online advice for warding away raccoons.