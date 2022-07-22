Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Man facing murder charges escapes North Fraser Pre-trial facility

Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public's help tracking down 35-year-old Rabih Alkhalil who they say is unlawfully at large. Police say Alkhalil escaped the North Fraser Pre-trial facility in a white Econoline van Thursday evening.

Police say Rabih Alkhalil is considered dangerous and should not be approached

Coquitlam RCMP said staff at the North Fraser Pre-trial facility informed them of Rabih "Robby" Alkhalil's escape at 7:30 p.m PT. (Port Coquitlam RCMP)

Rabih "Robby" Alkhalil, one of three men facing murder charges for gang-related killings in B.C. in 2012, escaped from the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam, about half an hour's drive east from Vancouver, on Thursday night, police said. 

Coquitlam RCMP said in a late-night news release that staff at the facility informed them of the escape at 7:30 p.m., and they are asking for the public's help tracking down Alkahil.

Police said Alkahil is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and not to approach.

Alkahil is described as: 

  • A 35-year-old man.
  • With short black hair and brown eyes.
  • 5'10 tall (178 cm) and weighs 166 lbs (75 kg).
  • Last seen wearing a black jump suit and a high visibility vest.
Police say Rabih Alkhalil was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit and a high visibility vest. (Port Coquitlam RCMP)

In the statement, police said Alkhalil left in a white Econoline van with two other people who were "posing or employed as contractors."

Port Coquitlam RCMP say Rabih Alkhalil escaped the North Fraser Pre-trial Centre in a white Econoline van with two other people around 6:48 p.m. Thursday. (Port Coquitlam RCMP)

"The van left North Fraser Pre-trial at approximately 6:48 p.m., and travelled westbound on Kingsway Avenue," said Const. Deanna Law.

"The RCMP is working closely with B.C Corrections and the investigation is ongoing."

Alkhalil was also among four men found guilty in 2017 of arranging a brazen daytime killing at a crowded cafe in Toronto, as part of a feud among drug traffickers.

