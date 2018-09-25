Quesnel will not allow public cannabis smoking or private cannabis retailers

Recreational cannabis will be legal across Canada on Oct. 17, but the City of Quesnel has decided to temporarily ban private retail sales of marijuana, as well as the smoking of the drug in public spaces.

At least week's city council meeting, Quesnel decided that cannabis will be treated just like alcohol.

Like alcohol, public consumption will be illegal within municipal boundaries. For the time being, the city will not give approval to any private sector retailers to sell cannabis. They will, however, allow one government-operated cannabis retail store in the city.

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson says this decision was made due to confusion around cannabis regulation at the provincial and federal levels.

"We don't understand how [the province] is going to vet the companies, how they're going to license the companies or how they expect us to take a look at those companies to give an approval," Simpson told Daybreak North guest host Audrey McKinnon.

How to treat cannabis consumption

Simpson says that public consumption of cannabis is a big concern for the city.

"We don't have clear understanding from the province and the federal government. They're the ones that regulate consumption of all other restricted or controlled substances … The question for the government is, do you treat cannabis like alcohol, or do you treat it like cigarette smoking?"

Simpson says that by treating cannabis like alcohol, it will be easier for law enforcement to control public cannabis intoxication.

"[We can] see how it unfolds, how people are using it, what the community pushback is, and then adapt your bylaws accordingly."

Jamie Shaw, a consultant who specializes in helping companies become licensed sellers of recreational marijuana, says that a lot of municipalities have made the same move as Quesnel.

Shaw says that treating cannabis like alcohol is tricky because, as with alcohol, there will need to be licensed establishments that permit the consumption of marijuana. There are no places like this in Quesnel right now.

"People can't smoke at home because of their leases. They can't smoke anywhere in public and they can't smoke in a building anywhere either. That's a problem."

