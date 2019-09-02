Shuttered Quesnel sawmill to reopen amid building boom

The former C&C Wood Products mill in Quesnel, B.C., that closed in May 2020 will reopen this month as new owner Kandola Forest Products hopes to cash in on a building boom that has swept the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We see enormous potential in this facility," said Kandola Forest Products president and CEO Neal Kandola.

"C&C is famous in the industry for panelling and shiplap products and we're looking to build upon that."

Kandola, which is based south of Quesnel in Williams Lake, expects to employ at least 90 local people by the end of 2021, including some former employees of the C&C mill, many of whom haven't had work since the mill shutdown last spring.

In the coming years he expects they could employ upwards of 185 people.

"We are confident that we will restore the sawmill as a successful, stable, long-term employer and operator in the City of Quesnel," Kandola said.

Kandola Wood Products turns lumber into panelling, shiplap and engineered wood.

"We take the wood that basically no one wants and turn it into something of high value," Kandola said.

As construction and do-it-yourself home projects ramp up for the spring and summer, Kandola said this is the perfect time to be utilizing the facility and entering the market. Kandola wood products are sold in building centres across North America, and he expects to see an increase in demand.