Shuttered Quesnel sawmill to reopen amid building boom
Kandola Forest Products expects to employ 90 local people by end of 2021
The former C&C Wood Products mill in Quesnel, B.C., that closed in May 2020 will reopen this month as new owner Kandola Forest Products hopes to cash in on a building boom that has swept the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We see enormous potential in this facility," said Kandola Forest Products president and CEO Neal Kandola.
"C&C is famous in the industry for panelling and shiplap products and we're looking to build upon that."
Kandola, which is based south of Quesnel in Williams Lake, expects to employ at least 90 local people by the end of 2021, including some former employees of the C&C mill, many of whom haven't had work since the mill shutdown last spring.
In the coming years he expects they could employ upwards of 185 people.
"We are confident that we will restore the sawmill as a successful, stable, long-term employer and operator in the City of Quesnel," Kandola said.
Kandola Wood Products turns lumber into panelling, shiplap and engineered wood.
"We take the wood that basically no one wants and turn it into something of high value," Kandola said.
As construction and do-it-yourself home projects ramp up for the spring and summer, Kandola said this is the perfect time to be utilizing the facility and entering the market. Kandola wood products are sold in building centres across North America, and he expects to see an increase in demand.
With files from Daybreak North
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?