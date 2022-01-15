Quesnel man charged in homicide of missing woman

B.C. RCMP say a Quesnel man has been charged in the disappearance and subsequent homicide of Carmelita Abraham.

In a written statement, RCMP said 51-year-old Joseph Simpson was arrested on Jan. 13 and the B.C. Prosecution Service charged him the next day with murder and indignity to human remains in relation to the death of Abraham.

Simpson has been held in custody pending a future court date.

Williams Lake RCMP received a missing persons report regarding Abraham on Jan. 4, 2022. Investigators were able to confirm she left the area for Quesnel on Dec. 27 or 28, 2021.

"This is a tragic incident that occurred between Joseph Simpson and Carmelita Abraham who were known to one another," said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit in the statement.