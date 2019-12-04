45-year-old man found dead inside ATM entrance in Quesnel

A 45-year-old man has been found dead inside an ATM entrance at a local bank in Quesnel.

RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said the body was discovered Wednesday by two members of the public at around 6:40 am PT in the 300 block of Reid Street in downtown Quesnel.

"They were concerned for the health of [the] person," Weseen said.

Weseen said the man was dead when RCMP arrived.

The death is not considered suspicious, and the man's name is not being released.

The BC Coroner's Service is leading the investigation.