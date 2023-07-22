Vancouver queer wine nights aim to make learning about wine more inclusive

A Vancouver event series aims to make learning about wine more inclusive and accessible for queer people.

Wine enthusiasts Shanique Kelly and Tadia Rosen started Fruit Forward in April, hosting monthly events where queer people can socialize while learning about wine.

"We're really passionate about our community, and we really love wine," said Rosen.

The four events they have held so far ranged from larger patio gatherings to more intimate wine tastings, sometimes paired with other activities like pottery decorating and painting.

Rosen says learning about wine can be costly and intimidating, especially for queer people, as wine sciences have historically been a cisgender male-dominated space.

Shanique Kelly, left, and Tadia Rosen, right, at a Fruit Forward wine social. (Simone Chnarakis)

"A lot of the snobbery around wine and taking itself so seriously can make it feel like you can't ... just have fun," said Rosen.

"It is an overwhelming industry with so much to learn and so much ego."

She says she and Kelly wanted to create an environment where people feel comfortable asking any questions they have about wine and sharing their own knowledge while making new friends.

Rosen says a typical wine class usually costs around $100. But tickets for their events range from $15 to $70, depending on the activity.

Outside the nightclub setting

Kelly, who has been organizing queer events for a few years, says events specifically for the LGBTQ2+ community can be invaluable for queer people who may not always feel safe in other social environments.

"It's about creating a space where people within this community know that they can feel safer in and know that they can feel celebrated in their identities," said Kelly.

But she says the majority of queer events are in nightclub settings.

Fruit Forward says it aims to fill the gap by hosting queer events during the day and early evening in a more laid-back setting.

"What if I want to be in bed at 10 p.m.?" said Kelly.

A group photo taken at a Fruit Forward wine social. Over 200 people attended its patio wine party in June. (Simone Chnarakis)

While both Kelly and Rosen admit they are not wine experts, they have a keen interest in learning about how wine is made and the story behind individual vineyards. They encourage people with any level of wine knowledge to attend.

And non-alcoholic wine is also available at all the events.

"There's this beautiful sort of social aspect to having a drink in your hand," said Kelly.

Ideas for future events include a wine knitting event and a wine disco party.

Inclusive environment

Jules Tatone, who has attended multiple Fruit Forward events, says being able to learn about wine in an inclusive environment is a rare and invaluable opportunity.

"It's so wonderful to walk into a space that you are not othered at all. For me, that's just something I very rarely get to experience," they said.

Tatone said they felt comfortable asking many questions about the wines they were drinking and making new friends in a safe space.

"I definitely geek out with my questions," they said. "It was just such a cute community environment."