Shipping container gives care home residents and their families a new way to visit

From the outside, it looks like a basic, light green shipping container. But for residents of Queen's Park Care Centre in New Westminster who are starved for visits from their families, it's a comfortable new way to meet in a COVID-19-safe environment.

The container sitting in the driveway of the care home is divided into two rooms, separated by a plexiglass window. Each side has its own entrance — one for residents, the other for visitors. There's furniture, which is sanitized after each session, and an intercom to chat between the two rooms.

According to Karl Segnoe, whose grandmother, Taimi Norberg, is living at Queen's Park with severe dementia, the new meeting space is a great way to have a more meaningful visit with loved ones.

"If it's not somehow physical or face-to-face, it's really hard for my grandmother to [interact]," said Segnoe. "She's 92, so she's not responsive to technology."

In most long-term care facilities, visits are confined to a virtual experience on a tablet, or what are known as window visits, where the resident is brought to a window and given a phone to speak with family outside.

Segnoe has been his grandmother's single designated visitor — meaning he's been able to have one-on-one meet-ups with her at a distance inside the care centre — since rules introduced last June allowed it. But he said being able to bring his roommates to make for more of a social experience for Norberg appears to have benefits.

"It's like exponentially improved the impact of the visit as a kind of therapeutic moment for her," he said of the shipping container visit.

Segnoe said after a recent visit in the container, his grandmother was still talking about it with staff for a couple days, when her memory typically only extends a few minutes.

"She was fixated on it, but kind of in a good way," he said.

According to Fraser Health, the idea for the heated shipping container came from staff at the 148-resident Queen's Park Care Centre. It was funded by a $25,000 grant from the federal government.