B.C. residents still waiting for province to decide on public holiday for Queen's funeral

Residents of British Columbia are still waiting to find out if they will get a day off to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II as the province has yet to make an announcement on what will happen on the day of her funeral.

As Canada continues its national mourning period following the death of the monarch last week, Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced that Sept. 19 would be a federal holiday.

"We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we're aligned on this. There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important," Trudeau said during a Liberal caucus retreat in New Brunswick.

Prince Edward Island has since declared Sept. 19 a one-time statutory holiday for all provincially regulated workers, but B.C. has yet to decide.

CBC News contacted the office of B.C. Premier John Horgan for an update and was told that a decision would be made today.

Although it has been seven decades since the passing of the previous monarch, King George VI, it's a long-standing tradition for Canada to deem the day of a monarch's funeral a national holiday.

According to the Government of Canada's Manual of Official Procedure, the prime minister will convene parliament and pass a resolution of loyalty to the incoming monarch — in this case, King Charles III.

Board of trade opposed

Unless the provinces come on board with the plan, only federal employees will get the day off work — similar to the way Remembrance Day is observed. Holidays for about 85 to 90 per cent of workers are regulated by provincial governments.

Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, said the board is opposed to having Sept. 19 as a holiday because businesses and families will not have enough time to prepare for a day off.

"If the provincial government moves to spread this to the private sector it is a huge issue and major cost. There will be pressure by employees to get time off irrespective because of the federal holiday," Huberman said.