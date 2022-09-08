From Haida dancers to a Canucks puck drop: Photos and video of Queen Elizabeth II in B.C.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, has died at age 96.

Over her lifetime, Elizabeth II made seven official visits to British Columbia, including one before she ascended to the throne.

Here are some of the highlights of her royal visits to B.C.:

A look back at the Queen's visits to British Columbia Duration 1:30 Queen Elizabeth II made seven official royal visits to B.C. during her reign, from Golden to Vancouver Island, northern B.C. and parts in between, including a puck drop at a Vancouver Canucks game in 2002.

1951

Undated picture showing the Royal British couple, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with their two children, Charles, Prince of Wales, left, and Princess Anne, right, circa 1951. (OFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth, 25, and her new husband, Prince Philip, 30, made a month-long coast-to-coast tour of Canada in 1951, standing in for her ailing father, King George VI, as the then heir to the throne. It was Elizabeth's first visit to Canada. Newspapers of the day described it as "the most-covered news event in Canadian history."

They visited Victoria and Nanaimo and had a private retreat in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island. While in Vancouver, they attended a football game at UBC.

1959

The Queen and Prince Philip spent six weeks touring all provinces and territories in 1959, travelling on the Royal train in B.C. with stops in Golden, Revelstoke, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. They also visited New Westminster, Victoria and took in "Indian Days" festivities in Nanaimo. During their stop in Vancouver, the royal couple attended a Theatre Under the Stars performance of The Chocolate Soldier in Stanley Park.

Queen Elizabeth II attends Theatre Under the Stars in Stanley Park during her visit to B.C. in 1959. (Sheamus Smith/Vancouver Archives public domain)

1971

The Queen and Prince Philip returned to B.C. in 1971 to mark the province's centenary anniversary of joining Confederation.

They brought their daughter, Princess Anne, then 20, along for the trip.

Girls curtsy before Queen Elizabeth II at New Westminster's May Festival, May 7, 1971. (Bill Croke/Canadian Press)

'Logger sports' in Ladysmith Duration 2:27 The Queen and Prince Philip take in a demonstration of lumberjack skills while Princess Anne dedicates Pacific Rim National Park.

The royal visitors, along with Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and his new wife, Margaret, sailed across from Vancouver to Victoria on the Royal Yacht Britannia. The family made stops in a number of cities in B.C., from the east coast of Vancouver Island to the Okanagan and the North Coast.

Queen Elizabeth talks with members of the Haida Nation at Sandspit, B.C., on May 11, 1971. (Bill Croke/The Canadian Press)

Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip sailing to Victoria on May 3, 1971, during the royal visit that marked B.C.'s Confederation centennial celebration. (Bill Croke/The Canadian Press)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts a dinner aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia on March 9, 1978. At the head table were (L-R), Mrs. Schreyer, Gov. Gen. Ed Schreyer, B.C. Premier and Mrs. William Bennett, the Queen, Lt. Gov of B.C. Henry and Mrs. Bell-Irving, Prince Philip, and Prime Minister Trudeau. (Peter Bregg/Canadian Press)

1983

The Queen and Prince Philip toured Vancouver, Nanaimo, Vernon and New Westminster over three days in 1983, marking two B.C. milestones: the beginning of the construction of Canada Place for the upcoming Expo 86 in Vancouver and the completion of restoration work​ on the Parliament Buildings in Victoria.

Queen Elizabeth II was greeted by smiles and plenty of flowers in Vancouver, B.C., after arriving from Victoria aboard the Royal Yacht on March 9, 1983. (Nick Didlick/Canadian Press)

1994

The Queen and Prince Philip attended the Commonwealth Games in Victoria and had a private retreat at Twin Island. Elizabeth II also made solo visits to CFB Comox and Prince George, where she opened the University of Northern British Columbia.

Canadian Olympic Gold medallist Myriam Bedard hands the Queen's Baton over to Queen Elizabeth II during Commonwealth Games opening ceremonies in Victoria, B.C., Aug. 18, 1994. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

2002

The Queen made her final visit to B.C. during an 11-day visit to Canada on the last leg of the Commonwealth Golden Jubilee tour, celebrating the 50th anniversary of her coronation.

Queen Elizabeth II is presented with a doll from two girls from the Musqueam First Nations Band while the Duke of Edinburgh looks on during a visit to the University of British Columbia on Oct. 7, 2002. (Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press)

She visited Victoria, unveiling a stained-glass window in the B.C. Parliament Buildings and dropped the puck at a Vancouver Canucks NHL exhibition game.

Queen Elizabeth II is flanked by Ed Jovanovski and Cassie Campbell, left, whose hockey teams won gold medals at the 2002 Winter Olympics and Wayne Gretzky, right, as they listen to anthems at GM Place in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2002. (Chuck Stoody/Canadian Press)

The Queen's Jubilee: The puck drop seen round the world Duration 3:08 An excerpt from CBC Gem's documentary "The Queen and Canada", this examines the Queen's famous ceremonial puck drop at a Vancouver Canucks game in 2002.