Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Commemorative procession, service to honour Queen Elizabeth in Victoria

British Columbians will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Victoria during a ceremonial procession and commemorative service Monday morning.

Service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral at 11 a.m. PT

CBC News ·
An official procession to honour Queen Elizabeth II sets off from the Parliament Buildings in Victoria on Monday morning. (Benoit Ferradini/CBC News)

British Columbians will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Victoria during a ceremonial procession and commemorative service Monday morning.

At 10:15 a.m. PT, an official procession including provincial officials set off from the Parliament Buildings headed for Christ Church Cathedral, where a commemorative service will be held at 11 a.m.

The procession will include Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, Premier John Horgan, members of the Canadian Armed Forces and other officials.

A 21-gun salute will also be fired.

The service is being led by Rev. Ansley Tucker and will be livestreamed, as public seating inside the cathedral will be limited. 

Across B.C. and the country, Canadians are holding various events to honour the monarch and her 70-year reign.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now