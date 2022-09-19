Commemorative procession, service to honour Queen Elizabeth in Victoria

British Columbians will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Victoria during a ceremonial procession and commemorative service Monday morning.

At 10:15 a.m. PT, an official procession including provincial officials set off from the Parliament Buildings headed for Christ Church Cathedral, where a commemorative service will be held at 11 a.m.

The procession will include Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, Premier John Horgan, members of the Canadian Armed Forces and other officials.

A 21-gun salute will also be fired.

The service is being led by Rev. Ansley Tucker and will be livestreamed, as public seating inside the cathedral will be limited.

Across B.C. and the country, Canadians are holding various events to honour the monarch and her 70-year reign.

More to come.