Vancouver elementary school to close next year, board says

The Vancouver School Board has voted to close a small elementary school on the city's west side.

Following approval of the plan at a special board meeting on Monday, Queen Elizabeth Annex will officially close June 30, 2023.

School district staff will now work to figure out where the school's students can be relocated.

"School closures are difficult conversations and the decision to close the school was not made easily," board chair Janet Fraser said in a written statement.

"Recognizing there may be many questions from the impacted school communities, district staff will immediately begin to work with impacted students, families and staff to support a successful transition ahead of the move in September 2023."

The little school has faced possible closure multiple times in the past, and as of September 2021 had just 71 students enrolled.

A recent staff report had proposed moving the students at the annex to either L'École Jules Quesnel or Queen Elizabeth Elementary School, both about one kilometre north.