Quebec student on life support after crash between bus and delivery van in B.C.

RCMP say a teenage student visiting from Quebec is on life support after a delivery van collided with a transit bus in southeastern British Columbia on Thursday.

The 18-year-old woman and 15 other students from Quebec were on the bus, which was travelling on Highway 3A, while taking part in a program at nearby Selkirk College, Castlegar RCMP said in a statement. Castlegar is about 620 km east of Vancouver.

Police said an oncoming Purolator van sideswiped the bus, injuring the female student, who was sitting at the window where the bus was hit.

The police statement said the teen's classmates administered life-saving first aid before she was transferred to hospital. She remains there on life-support and is not expected to survive, police said.

RCMP victim assistance workers and counsellors from Selkirk College are supporting the remaining Quebec students.

Investigators are working to determine why the van veered into the bus and are looking for any dashcam video from vehicles that were just ahead of the bus before the crash, which took place at about 4:30 p.m. on June 30.