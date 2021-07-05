Residents concerned about unreliable service after Quadra Island's only gas station suddenly closes

Quadra Island's Cliff Mooney says he's "scrambling" to figure out how he's going to fill his vehicles with gas when he needs it, after the island's only gas station temporarily closed Thursday morning.

The electrician says he operates three vehicles and relies heavily on the gas station to run his business. But an ongoing staff shortage at the Quadra Island General Store Gas N Go station has led to weeks of reduced hours. He drove to the station Thursday only to find signs on the building saying the station had closed.

"Do I find a bunch of jerry cans and try to [fill my own gas] safely?" he asked, adding that it would be expensive and time consuming to take a ferry to Vancouver Island to fill up his trucks.

On Thursday morning a photo surfaced on social media — posted by a person claiming to be the station's "last employee" — of a paper sign posted on a gas pump saying "closed due to terrible ownership and management."

The station's owner, Wayne Procter, who owns over 20 other Gas N Go stations across Vancouver Island, confirmed that "staff did walk out" in the morning, and called the signs "slanderous."

"We treat our people very well," said Procter. "We pay competitively, we look after our staff, we have benefits available to the management team, and this is something that is really just unfair."

Ongoing staff shortages

Procter said COVID-19 has been partially responsible for staff shortages plaguing multiple stations and other businesses in the region. On Quadra Island, which is home to around 2,500 residents in addition to summer tourists, the station has had to reduce its hours for the last three weeks or so.

"There's just a very limited supply of people that want to work," he said. "We're going to be running on limited hours and possibly be shut a day or two a week."

He said the Gas N Go on Quadra Island will reopen Friday with the remaining two employees staffing the station.

In the meantime, Procter said, his management team is "turning over every rock" to try to find new employees, and has even been asking former employees to return to the station.

Harley Rybchuk, a former employee, said he isn't surprised that staff closed up shop, given that he walked away from his job there last month after management asked him to work "40-plus hours a week," without any overtime pay, to cover shifts other employees wouldn't take.

Rybchuk said "plenty" of businesses rely on the station for their propane and gas.

Resident suggests 'local ownership' as a solution

Blaine Smith owns Maple Meadows Painting and Contracting said he "can't think of anyone [on Quadra Island] who's not affected" by the station's reduced service, especially when it closes without notice.

He said the station's reduced hours and closure could be "absolutely crippling" not only for drivers, but for residents who rely on gas-powered generators, and others who use gas-powered scooters or mopeds as their primary way to get around the island.

Smith said having "local ownership" of the gas station could be a solution to the problem, because the owner would be more accountable and more invested in the wellbeing of the community.