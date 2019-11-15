Efforts underway to move barge grounded off Quadra Island

Transport Canada says an operation to move a barge that ran aground near Quadra Island almost a week ago began Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson, the Coast Guard's marine communications and traffic services will monitor and advise boat traffic around the site. Mariners have been asked to monitor their radios and keep a minimum distance of 300 metres from the barge for safety reasons.

Quadra resident Catherine Smith has a front row seat to the action. The barge became stranded 50 metres off her deck last Saturday.

"I saw lights when I got up [this morning] and the whole barge was completely lit up," she said. "There was a lot of activity going on. And there were two extra tugs at the stern of the boat."

Smith says the barge started moving in the direction of Campbell River sometime after 6:30 a.m. PT.

Named the Nana Provider, the barge is operated by Alaska Marine Lines. It was being towed by a tug called the Polar King when it ran aground. None of the six people on the tug suffered injuries.

The tug boat Polar King was towing the barge when it ran aground Nov. 9 around 8 p.m. PT. (CHEK News)

Transport Canada told CBC earlier this week that the barge would be refloated and towed to Middle Point, which is a facility near Campbell River.

Local residents say the vessel made an awful noise when it hit the ground around 8 p.m. on Nov. 9.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, the hull of the barge was compromised during the incident. It was carrying rail cars and containers on its deck, but had no cargo in the hull. Officials did not say what was in the containers.

The Coast Guard says there was no signs of marine pollution after the grounding.