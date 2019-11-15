Efforts underway to move barge grounded off Quadra Island
Alaska Marine Lines barge became stuck almost a week ago
Transport Canada says an operation to move a barge that ran aground near Quadra Island almost a week ago began Friday morning.
According to a spokesperson, the Coast Guard's marine communications and traffic services will monitor and advise boat traffic around the site. Mariners have been asked to monitor their radios and keep a minimum distance of 300 metres from the barge for safety reasons.
Quadra resident Catherine Smith has a front row seat to the action. The barge became stranded 50 metres off her deck last Saturday.
"I saw lights when I got up [this morning] and the whole barge was completely lit up," she said. "There was a lot of activity going on. And there were two extra tugs at the stern of the boat."
Smith says the barge started moving in the direction of Campbell River sometime after 6:30 a.m. PT.
Named the Nana Provider, the barge is operated by Alaska Marine Lines. It was being towed by a tug called the Polar King when it ran aground. None of the six people on the tug suffered injuries.
Transport Canada told CBC earlier this week that the barge would be refloated and towed to Middle Point, which is a facility near Campbell River.
Local residents say the vessel made an awful noise when it hit the ground around 8 p.m. on Nov. 9.
According to the Canadian Coast Guard, the hull of the barge was compromised during the incident. It was carrying rail cars and containers on its deck, but had no cargo in the hull. Officials did not say what was in the containers.
The Coast Guard says there was no signs of marine pollution after the grounding.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.