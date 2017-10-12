For 15 years, NDP MP Nathan Cullen has represented Skeena Bulkley Valley, British Columbia. Cullen won't be running for re-election in the fall federal election, and his tenure in Ottawa is coming to an end.

During his time as a Member of Parliament, Cullen introduced the idea of a legal ban on oil tankers. On Thursday, the Senate approved a bill to ban tankers with a vote of 49-46.

He talked with Carolina de Ryk, the host of CBC's Daybreak North about his legacy, why he's leaving federal politics and more.

With the Enbridge Northern Gateway project and the tanker ban bill on your tenure, what's it been like to be witness these two historic debates?

There's all these chapters in this story. It's not just about a proposed pipeline or making the tanker ban on the North coast become law of the land. I did a lot of touring not just across the northwest, but throughout B.C., trying to engage people at a community level about what it is that we value.

I think that's what these conversations often come down to. What do you care about? And lo and behold, even people who have different views on a tanker ban bill or a pipeline coming in ...you can, without too much work, find a lot of common ground... you know about caring about community and families, wanting to have some sort of hope for the future, caring about the environment around us. It is remarkable that the last bill we passed Thursday was this one.

What weren't you able to accomplish during your time as MP?

I thought it would've been easier to spur more small and medium business development in the northwest coast. I see so much untapped potential, especially some young people coming out with a college, or university education.

I think on climate for sure. We knew back in '04 we had a problem on climate change, and that things were changing in the northwest with salmon stocks getting hammered.. and successive governments have promised things.

We haven't been able to fully hold them accountable. We just seem to lack courage, or boldness sometimes in politics where people kind of aim for the middle road.

Can you speak about the emotional toll that the job of an MP takes on a person and their family?

In my first year years, I was doing 320 days a year on the road, and after about four years I was literally burning out. I was losing touch with my relationships. Having kids really shifted me and it really realigns some of your priorities.

NDP MP Nathan Cullen, the MP for Skena - Bulkley Valley, gives his final speech in the House of Commons. 10:01

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.