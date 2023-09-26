RCMP say they are responding to a helicopter crash near the Purden Hill ski area, along Highway 16, about an hour east of Prince George, B.C.

Mounties said there were "multiple people" on board but have not commented on the extent of any injuries.

In a release, RCMP say they were notified of the crash around 7:45 a.m. PT Tuesday and responded with other emergency services.

The force asked motorists in the area to slow down and give emergency crews room to access the crash site.

More to come.