1 dead, 1 missing after avalanche in B.C.'s Purcell Mountains

One person is dead and another is missing after getting caught in an avalanche on Mount Brewer in the Purcell Mountains, near the community of Invermere, B.C.

According to a preliminary report from Avalanche Canada, the two were part of a group of snowmobilers who were near the southeast side of Mount Brewer Saturday.

They were caught in an avalanche 200 to 400 metres wide, which ran onto a small lake.

Avalanche Canada said one person with an activated airbag was killed and was recovered from under two metres of snow.

They said the second person is still missing but rescuers have picked up a transceiver signal on the lake where the avalanche ended.

Skier killed farther west

The snowmobiler's death is the second avalanche death in B.C. in as many weeks.

Earlier this month, a 42-year-old skier was killed in an avalanche in the backcountry near Pemberton. Friends found him after he was buried in the area near Pebble Creek on Jan. 3, but he couldn't be revived.

The risk of slides at the time ranged from a high to extreme danger rating in Banff, Yoho, Kootenay and Jasper national parks due to a winter storm.

Saturday's avalanche bulletin for the Purcells warned that warm air and sunshine could make slides "more likely" and cautioned backcountry users to avoid alpine terrain entirely.

On Monday, an updated bulletin said "people have recently triggered large avalanches within the weak Purcells snowpack." The danger rating is still high, according to the agency.

An annual report from Avalanche Canada said there have been 102 avalanche-related deaths in B.C. from 2009 to 2018.