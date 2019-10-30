Secure pets in vehicles, SPCA says, after puppy falls out of moving truck, has leg amputated

The B.C. SPCA is reminding pet owners that animals must travel inside vehicles after a puppy had its leg amputated following a fall from the back of a moving pickup truck in Williams Lake, B.C., located in the province's central Interior.

Liz Dighton, manager of the Williams Lake branch of the SPCA, said the dog's owner was in a state of hysterics when she brought in the bleeding puppy.

"She thought her dog was dead," Dighton said.

She said the seven-month old German Shepherd puppy who ended up under the truck's back tire had ripped muscles on her shoulder, chest and front leg, with severed tendons down to the bottom of the leg.

Because the owner didn't have any money for surgery, the SPCA took over and rushed the puppy to the vet.

"Unfortunately there were so many torn arteries that they had to do an emergency amputation," Dighton said.

Law against unsecured pets in trucks

Dighton says it's not clear whether the dog jumped or fell from the back of the truck. She says the incident is an important reminder for pet owners to put pets in a secured crate if they must transport them in the truck box or, better yet, have them ride inside the cab.

The puppy called Chilli is now recovering at the SPCA in Williams Lake, B.C., and will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. (Submitted by the BC SPCA)

In fact, it is illegal to transport an unsecured pet in the back of a pickup truck under Section 72 of the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act and Section 9.3 of the B.C. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"Unfortunately a lot of people will put dogs in the back of their truck and you know we used to let kids do that, too... We're smarter now," Dighton said.

Dighton said it took a few days before the puppy was able to stand up and balance itself without her front leg. The dog, named Chili, is now "hopping along everywhere" and able to go for walks.

Chili will be available for adoption in the coming weeks because the owner believes that's best for dog.