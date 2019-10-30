Secure pets in vehicles, SPCA says, after puppy falls out of moving truck, has leg amputated
B.C. SPCA says pets should travel inside the vehicle
The B.C. SPCA is reminding pet owners that animals must travel inside vehicles after a puppy had its leg amputated following a fall from the back of a moving pickup truck in Williams Lake, B.C., located in the province's central Interior.
Liz Dighton, manager of the Williams Lake branch of the SPCA, said the dog's owner was in a state of hysterics when she brought in the bleeding puppy.
"She thought her dog was dead," Dighton said.
She said the seven-month old German Shepherd puppy who ended up under the truck's back tire had ripped muscles on her shoulder, chest and front leg, with severed tendons down to the bottom of the leg.
Because the owner didn't have any money for surgery, the SPCA took over and rushed the puppy to the vet.
"Unfortunately there were so many torn arteries that they had to do an emergency amputation," Dighton said.
Law against unsecured pets in trucks
Dighton says it's not clear whether the dog jumped or fell from the back of the truck. She says the incident is an important reminder for pet owners to put pets in a secured crate if they must transport them in the truck box or, better yet, have them ride inside the cab.
In fact, it is illegal to transport an unsecured pet in the back of a pickup truck under Section 72 of the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act and Section 9.3 of the B.C. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
"Unfortunately a lot of people will put dogs in the back of their truck and you know we used to let kids do that, too... We're smarter now," Dighton said.
Dighton said it took a few days before the puppy was able to stand up and balance itself without her front leg. The dog, named Chili, is now "hopping along everywhere" and able to go for walks.
Chili will be available for adoption in the coming weeks because the owner believes that's best for dog.
With files from Radio West
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.