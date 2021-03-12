Puppy missing after cougar grabs it from owner in Anmore

A German shepherd puppy is missing after it was grabbed by a cougar while being walked in Anmore, B.C., late Thursday, according to police.

A man was walking the 10-kilogram dog on a residential street when the cougar attacked just before midnight, Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement.

"Police did attend and conducted foot patrols of the area, but unfortunately did not locate the cougar or the puppy," Const. Deanna Law said.

It's the second reported cougar attack on a pet in Metro Vancouver this week.

Early Wednesday, a cougar sprang from the bushes to attack a dog that was out for walk with its owner in Port Moody.

The dog's injuries were so severe it did not survive, despite the owner taking it to an emergency vet, according to a police statement.

Any sightings of a cougar or other wild animals in residential or urban areas should be reported to the B.C. Conservation Officers Service, but police say 911 should be called if it appears to be an emergency.

The conservation service has taken over the investigation.