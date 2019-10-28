Buttercream brains and maggoty cupcakes are among this bakery's terrifying treats
Human organs and severed limbs are common counter finds at Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby, B.C.
Biting into a brain sounds disturbing — but when it's made out of buttercream, it can also be delicious.
Human organs and severed limbs are common counter finds at Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby, B.C., where owner and pastry chef Hollie Fraser creates spooky treats that play with customers' senses, including their sense of fear.
"I want to do something that reflects the crazy and weird that people have never seen before," said Fraser in an interview on CBC's The Early Edition.
"Honestly, if you taste these, you are not going to think it's disgusting."
Among Fraser's weird creations is the bakery's biggest seller, affectionately known as a pie brain. Two layers of pie are smothered in buttercream icing and detailed to resemble a human brain.
Other creepy classics include cupcakes with severed fingers and a seasonal pumpkin cupcake made to look like it is festering with maggots. Less scary and more punk rock are treats like cookies that look like cassette tapes and the dime bag dessert — cheeky little satchels of puffed rice that look like cannabis buds.
Another menu staple is the hot dog eclair. The classic pastry is designed to look like like the ball park staple, complete with mustard and ketchup-flavoured buttercream.
Fraser also does holiday specials, including a cake that looks just like a roast turkey for Thanksgiving — coined the turcaken — which sold out this season.
"There are no limits to being able to create something in pastry form," said Fraser, who offers classes at the shop to anyone who wants to learn how to make their own ghoulish goods.
There is one thing Fraser won't make, though: the popular unicorn-head cake that's splashed across social media these days.
"The person who designed that cake originally isn't getting credit for it," said Fraser. "As a painter, would you copy the Mona Lisa? I'm not going to copy someone else's cake."
Baking is in Fraser's blood. Her father was a pastry chef and she grew up watching him at work before going on to culinary school herself.
But the blood-covered creations are all her doing.
Fraser said she has already hooked her customers on her buttercream, which took her six months to perfect.
Now she hopes it will help her bring home the gold on Food Network's holiday baking competition, The Big Bake: Halloween, which airs Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. PT.
